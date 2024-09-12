NFL grievance against NFLPA over advice to fake injuries heads for a hearing later this month

Last year, when running backs were clamoring for better contracts, former NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter made an ill-advised public recommendation regarding one potential way to create leverage — fake injuries.

The NFL responded by filing a grievance. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that grievance is set for a hearing later this month before an arbitrator.

Said Tretter last July on Ross Tucker’s podcast. regarding the struggles of running backs to get paid: “You need to try to create as much leverage as you possibly can. And that’s the tough thing with the franchise tag, or being restricted in movement, is it decreases your leverage, but then you have to find creative ways to build leverage elsewhere. I think we’ve seen issues — now, I don’t think anybody would say they were fake injuries, but we’ve seen players who didn’t want to be where they currently are, have injuries that made them unable to practice and play, but you’re not able to get fined, and you’re not able to be punished for not reporting. So there are issues like that. I don’t think I’m allowed to ever recommend that, at least publicly, but I think each player needs to find a way to build up leverage to try to get a fair deal. And that’s really what all these guys are looking for, is to be compensated fairly.”

At the time, we said this in response to Tretter’s candid commentary: “Despite the accuracy of his remarks, it’s not something he should have said. His words could be used against him, against the union, or against specific players if/when a grievance or some other proceeding (like an unfair labor practice charge) ever arises on the question of players faking injuries.”

Ultimately, the NFL filed a grievance against the union. Not that the NFL shouldn’t have done it, but what’s the end result? An order telling the union to stop saying what anyone should know?

It really doesn’t need to be said, especially not publicly. Especially with most agents aware that embellished, exaggerated, and/or fabricated injuries are a weapon in the arsenal.

Still, it wasn’t wise for Tretter to say it. And the league might end up with a piece of paper saying so.

Hooray?