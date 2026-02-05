NFL Honors 2026: Award finalists for MVP, rookie of the year, coach of the year and more

The 15th annual NFL Honors event takes place on Thursday night, and we’ll have full coverage at PFT of all the awards, which include MVP, rookies of the year, coach of the year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who are the finalists for NFL Honors 2026?

MVP: Bills QB Josh Allen, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Patriots QB Drake Maye, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Defensive Player of the Year: Texans DE Will Anderson, Broncos LB Nik Bonitto, Browns DE Myles Garrett, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, Packers DE Micah Parsons.

Offensive Player of the Year: Patriots QB Drake Maye, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Giants QB Jaxson Dart, Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka, Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson, Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, Saints QB Tyler Shough.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Giants LB Abdul Carter, Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori, Falcons DE James Pearce, Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, Falcons S Xavier Watts.

Comeback Player of the Year: Patriots WR Stefon Diggs, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Coach of the Year: Liam Coen, Jaguars; Ben Johnson, Bears; Mike Macdonald, Seahawks; Kyle Shanahan, 49ers; Mike Vrabel, Patriots.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Pro Football Hall of Fame modern era players: Willie Anderson, Drew Brees, Jahri Evans, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Jason Witten, Darren Woodson, Marshal Yanda

Pro Football Hall of Fame senior players, coach and contributor: Kenny Anderson, Roger Craig, L.C. Greenwood, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft.

How to watch 2026 NFL Honors

The event begins at 9 p.m. ET, and will air live on NBC and Peacock. Jon Hamm is the host.

Who is the favorite to win NFL MVP?

For most of the season, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye were in a close competition for MVP favorite status, but Stafford seemed to pull away toward the end of the season. Stafford is expected to win his first league MVP.

Where are the NFL Honors being held?

NFL Honors 2026 takes place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.