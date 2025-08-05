NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts

49ers tight end George Kittle broke news to NFL Media on Tuesday: The league has banned smelling salts, citing a player-safety issue.

Kittle told NFL Media he previously used ammonia packets every drive.

“I considered retirement. We have to figure out a middle ground,” Kittle jokingly said.

There will be no middle ground.

The NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of ammonia inhalants for any purpose after an FDA warning last year, and the league sent a memo to all teams.

The FDA’s warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants, as well as to consumers, cited the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of ammonia inhalants marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy. The FDA noted potential negative effects from their use.

The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee also has concern that ammonia inhalants have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of a concussion.

“In light of this information, effective for the 2025 NFL season, clubs are prohibited form providing or supplying ammonia in any form at NFL games,” the NFL wrote in the memo to teams. “For clarity, ‘ammonia’ refers to ammonia capsules, inhales, ammonia in a cup and any form of ‘smelling salts.’ This prohibition applies to call club personnel (including but not limited to team physicians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and coaches or other personnel). This prohibition applies through the entirety of all NFL games, including during all pregame activities, and halftime, and applies on the sideline and in stadium locker rooms.”