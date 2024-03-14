NFL investigates Eagles for tampering with Saquon Barkley

The Falcons aren’t the only team facing league scrutiny over violating the tampering rules.

According to an NFL spokesman, the league is exploring the question of whether the Eagles tampered with former Giants running back Saquon Barkley. It has been described as part of the standard review process.

Again, there’s nothing standard about any of it. Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters on Tuesday that Barkley spoke directly with G.M. Howie Roseman during the recruitment process. Direct communications during the negotiating window between a team and a player who is represented by an agent violate the tampering rules.

The Eagles have denied direct communication with Barkley.

Although the facts don’t seem particularly egregious, especially since the evidence comes on a second-hand basis, the intensity of the Giants-Eagles rivalry might prompt Barkley’s former team to push the issue more aggressively.