 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL issued five taunting fines for Week 1

  
Published September 13, 2025 09:17 PM

The NFL has made sportsmanship and respect for the opponent a point of emphasis for 2025. The NFL made that point following Week 1, in the form of five taunting fines.

Lions defensive back Brian Branch, who (as noted by MDS) picked up a couple of fines during the loss at Green Bay, Packers safety Xavier McKinney, Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith, Lions receiver Jameson Williams, and Brown receiver Jerry Jeudy were fined $11,593 each for taunting.

Williams and Jeudy were not flagged for taunting.

So five tauntings, but only three were called. If it’s obvious enough to be seen after the fact, it’s something the officials should be spotting in real time.

All players have the right to appeal the fines imposed on them. Although the league discloses the fines, it does not release the results of the appeals.