NFL issued five taunting fines for Week 1

The NFL has made sportsmanship and respect for the opponent a point of emphasis for 2025. The NFL made that point following Week 1, in the form of five taunting fines.

Lions defensive back Brian Branch, who (as noted by MDS) picked up a couple of fines during the loss at Green Bay, Packers safety Xavier McKinney, Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith, Lions receiver Jameson Williams, and Brown receiver Jerry Jeudy were fined $11,593 each for taunting.

Williams and Jeudy were not flagged for taunting.

So five tauntings, but only three were called. If it’s obvious enough to be seen after the fact, it’s something the officials should be spotting in real time.

All players have the right to appeal the fines imposed on them. Although the league discloses the fines, it does not release the results of the appeals.

