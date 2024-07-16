NFL: Kayshon Boutte matter remains under review

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not be facing criminal charges for underage gambling or computer fraud in Louisiana, but the NFL has not closed its own investigation into his actions.

Boutte was arrested in January and charged for bets he allegedly made before turning 21 last year and the NFL said it was looking into the case. His attorney said that those charges have been dropped on Tuesday, but the NFL says they have not made any ruling about league discipline yet.

“We have been following developments in the matter, which remains under review. He may continue to participate in all team activities,” an NFL spokesperson said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Boutte turned 21 shortly after being drafted by the Patriots in the sixth-round last year and it is possible that he could have violated league gambling policies even if the criminal charges will not be moving forward.