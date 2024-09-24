NFL kickers went just 7-for-16 on 50+ yard field goals in Week Three

After a historic Week Two for field goals in the NFL, kickers took a step backward in Week Three.

Kickers across the league struggled, particularly on longer field goals, where they went just 7-for-16 on field goals of 50 yards and longer for the week. That 43.8 percent success rate was less than half that of the first two weeks of the season, when kickers made 35 of 39 field goals (89.7 percent) from 50 yards and beyond.

League-wide, kickers have now made 42 of 55 field goal attempts from 50 yards and beyond. That’s a success rate of 76.4 percent, which is still an increase over last year’s season-long success rate of 68.7 percent from 50 yards and beyond, but it’s not quite the shocking change to the nature of the game that we appeared to be seeing in the first two weeks of the season.