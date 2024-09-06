NFL Kickoff: Chiefs lead Ravens 13-10 at halftime

The Chiefs lead the Ravens 13-10 at halftime of Thursday’s season opener, with both teams missing out on red zone opportunities.

While Kansas City had the ball near midfield just after the two-minute warning following Justin Tucker’s missed 53-yard field goal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception over the middle to linebacker Roquan Smith. Mahomes was pressured and his listed intended receiver was Rashee Rice. But the second-year wideout wasn’t close to where the ball ended up.

Still, Baltimore couldn’t fully capitalize on the takeaway. Quarterback Lamar Jackson got the Ravens down to Kansas City’s 7-yard line. But after a pair of incomplete passes to Justice Hill, Baltimore settled for a 25-yard field goal to pull within three points.

Jackson is 13-of-18 for 105 yards and leads the team with 63 yards rushing. But he also was strip-sacked by defensive lineman Chris Jones, losing the fumble.

In his Ravens debut, Derrick Henry has eight carries for 33 yards with a 5-yard touchdown. Zay Flowers has five catches for 39 yards while Isaiah Likely has four receptions for 38 yards.

Before throwing the interception to Smith, Mahomes was having a solid first half. He completed 9-of-14 passes for 117 yards, surpassing Len Dawson for the all-time franchise record for passing yards.

Xavier Worthy had a 21-yard touchdown run on Kansas City’s first drive. But there wasn’t much else from the team’s run game, as Isiah Pacheco was limited to 12 yards on four carries.

Travis Kelce also caught a pair of passes for 24 yards, one of which was a 23-yard reception on a scramble and throw from Mahomes.

Baltimore has 12 first downs to Kansas City’s eight and leads in yardage 204 to 139.

Notably, the Ravens have been flagged four times for an illegal formation due to offensive tackles lining up too far in the backfield. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been called for the penalty three times.

There’s been just one kickoff returned so far on six attempts, as Harrison Butker has sent the ball either deep into the end zone or out of the end zone for Kansas City. With Tucker handling kickoff duties for the Ravens, Carson Steele had a 28-yard return for the Chiefs.

Kansas City will receive the second-half kickoff.