NFL names Edgerrin Cooper as the defensive rookie of the month

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:40 PM

Packers rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper missed time with a hamstring injury at the end of November and into December, but he showed no signs of lingering issues once he got back on the field.

Cooper closed out his first NFL season by recording 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a sack, an interception, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery in his final four games.

The effort may have come too late for Cooper to swing the defensive rookie of the year race in his direction, but it was enough for him to snag the league’s defensive rookie of the month award.

Cooper will get his first taste of postseason action in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. If he can handle it as well as he did the regular season, the Packers will have a better chance of pulling off the upset.