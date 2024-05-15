NFL, Netflix have three-year deal for Christmas Day games in 2024, 2025 and 2026

NFL games on Netflix will become a Christmas tradition.

The NFL announced today that the two Christmas Day games in 2024 will air on Netflix, but the league also announced that its deal with the streaming giant doesn’t end this year.

Netflix will show at least one Christmas Day NFL game in both 2025 and 2026 as part of a three-year deal with the league.

Last year’s strong ratings for the Christmas Day games made clear that the league isn’t going to stop playing on Christmas, even in seasons when Christmas falls on a day when NFL games ordinarily aren’t played. Christmas is on a Wednesday this year and a Friday in 2026, days when the league usually doesn’t play, but the schedule will be altered to allow for playing on Christmas. In 2025 Christmas falls on a Thursday, and it’s likely that there will be multiple games that day, both during the day and in the usual Thursday night time slot.

Although Christmas was once viewed as the domain of the NBA in the American sports landscape, the NFL has decided to take it over, and by teaming with Netflix, the NFL has found a TV partner who will undoubtedly make Christmas a lucrative day on the NFL calendar.