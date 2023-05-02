 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

NFL Network back on Xfinity cable

  
Published May 2, 2023 12:21 AM
nbc_pft_defensiverookie_230501
May 1, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the top defensive players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and map out who they feel has the best shot at winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Network wasn’t off Xfinity cable for long.

Less than 24 hours after NFL Network went dark on Xfinity because the programming agreement expired, the channel has returned for cable customers.

No formal announcement was made, but Xfinity’s customer support Twitter account was responding to subscribers who asked by saying, “We have renewed our agreement with the NFL Network. At this time, all content has been restored, and you are able to access NFL Network programming as normal.”

The matter appears to have been resolved after a discussion at the highest levels of both companies, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke by phone on Monday afternoon .