NFL Network back on Xfinity cable

NFL Network wasn’t off Xfinity cable for long.

Less than 24 hours after NFL Network went dark on Xfinity because the programming agreement expired, the channel has returned for cable customers.

No formal announcement was made, but Xfinity’s customer support Twitter account was responding to subscribers who asked by saying, “We have renewed our agreement with the NFL Network. At this time, all content has been restored, and you are able to access NFL Network programming as normal.”

The matter appears to have been resolved after a discussion at the highest levels of both companies, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke by phone on Monday afternoon .