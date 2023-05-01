 Skip navigation
NFL Network off Xfinity cable

  
Published May 1, 2023 01:21 PM
nbc_pft_nfldraft_230501
May 1, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams came out on the upside from the 2023 NFL Draft, from the Eagles to the Texans and more.

Xfinity cable customers no longer have NFL Network.

NFL Network went off the air today and was replaced by an on-screen message reading, “Our programming agreement with NFL Network has expired. As a result, this channel is currently unavailable through Xfinity and Comcast Business.”

Xfinity has also confirmed it no longer has an agreement to carry NFL RedZone, although RedZone doesn’t start until Week One of the regular season, so the two sides still have more than four months to reach an agreement before Xfinity customers lose the channel that is like a Sunday religion to some football fans.

Carriage disputes between popular channels and major cable companies usually get resolved, but at the moment if you want to watch NFL Network, you can’t do so on Xfinity.