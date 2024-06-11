 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
NFL Network to carry 21 live 2024 preseason games

  
Published June 11, 2024 10:27 AM

The Commissioner would prefer to replace preseason games with regular-season games. Until that happens, the league still needs to monetize preseason games.

Coincidentally, the league-owned network needs content, other than old games and NFL Films offerings and Zoom-based studio shows.

The league has announced that 21 preseason games will be televised live by NFL Network. Which is free content for the league, since they just run the feed from the local affiliate who televises the games.

The slate includes a triple-header on Saturday, August 10, a quadruple-header on Saturday, August 17, and another quadruple-header on Saturday, August 24.

In all, NFLN will televise seven live games during Week 1 of the preseason, six in Week 2, and eight in Week 3.

The NFL Network preseason slate concludes with a game between the Saints and Titans on Sunday, August 25. As those of you who watch PFT Live know, I recently had a dream that the Saints and Titans will square off in the next Super Bowl. And some of you are actually betting on that matchup occurring, at odds of 3,000 to 1.

So go ahead and bet 10 bucks on it. If you lose, that’s on you. If you win, I’d appreciate a taste.