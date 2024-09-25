 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mulligans_240925.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 mulligans
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240925.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills dethrone the Chiefs
nbc_pft_tomlinfields_240925.jpg
Tomlin sees ‘no need’ to name Fields the starter

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mulligans_240925.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 mulligans
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240925.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills dethrone the Chiefs
nbc_pft_tomlinfields_240925.jpg
Tomlin sees ‘no need’ to name Fields the starter

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL partners with FEMA to prepare stadiums for use as emergency shelters

  
Published September 25, 2024 10:46 AM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the NFL to prepare stadiums to be used as emergency shelters that could house people displaced by disasters.

The NFL approached FEMA with the idea, which is reminiscent of how the Superdome was used after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. But while a lack of advance planning left the Superdome short on food, water and supplies, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is hoping that preparing NFL stadiums in advance will allow them to serve as safe havens in emergencies.

“The biggest difference between this and Hurricane Katrina is we’re doing this in advance,” Criswell told the Washington Post. “We will know what the capabilities of each specific stadium are, and we will work with them on the threats in the cities that they’re in.”

Criswell said stadiums functioned as temporary hospitals and vaccination sites during the worst of the covid pandemic, and they could become a valuable part of communities’ responses to future emergencies.

“It just made perfect sense,” said Criswell. “We have all of these existing venues. How do we better coordinate during these blue sky days to better understand what they bring to the table and what we can use them for in the future?”

New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, Seattle’s Lumen Field and Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium have already been identified as stadiums that FEMA will be ready to turn to in case of emergency, and FEMA expects to have other stadiums on board soon.