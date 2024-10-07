 Skip navigation
NFL played its longest day, more than 15 hours from London kickoff to Sunday night finish

  
Published October 7, 2024 06:08 AM

Only the hardest of the hard-core football fans watched everything the NFL had to offer on Sunday.

Sunday of Week Five kicked off in London at 9:32 a.m. ET. By the time the weather-delayed Sunday night game ended in Pittsburgh, it was 12:59 a.m. ET on Monday.

According to the NFL’s research department, that time of 15 hours, 27 minutes from the first kickoff to the end of the last game was the longest day since at least the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and given that before that the NFL didn’t play in Europe and kick off in the early morning, it’s safe to say there was never a 15-hour NFL day before the merger, either.

As the NFL continues to schedule more games internationally and venture into different time zones, the record may be broken some day — a long day for football fans.