NFL players cannot make wagers on who gets drafted and where

  
Published April 25, 2023 07:51 AM
April 24, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the news Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, C.J. Moore, Quintez Cephus and Shaka Toney were suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy.

The scrambled odds for Will Levis as the first pick in the 2023 draft, coupled with the recent suspensions for violation of the gambling policy, caused one person connected to the broader NFL apparatus to ask a question this morning.

Can current NFL players place wagers on when players are drafted?

The answer is an emphatic no.

The gambling policy specifically prohibits all NFL personnel “from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event (e.g., Draft or Combine).”

Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy elaborated on this position via email.

“Club and league personnel are prohibited from wagering on the Draft or sharing with media members and others information on prospect selections and trades not yet announced,” McCarthy said. “Under no circumstances may NFL Personnel bet on the Draft, whether themselves or through a third party. NFL Personnel are prohibited from using, sharing, or disclosing non-public information -- including Draft plans or strategy, selection trades, potential Draft selections, or actual Draft selections prior to their on-air announcement -- for any gambling purpose.”

So it’s not just about making bets, it’s about sharing information. Players who might get a head’s up about a team’s plan must keep that in mind before sending a text to a friend who could then use that knowledge to win a wager.

Bottom line? The draft and everything about it is no different than a game. Don’t bet on it, and don’t share any information about it -- to anyone.