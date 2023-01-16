 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL regular-season attendance hit six-year high in 2022

  
Published January 16, 2023 03:23 AM
nbc_snf_hubbardburrowint_230115
January 15, 2023 11:28 PM
Sam Hubbard describes how he pulled off the longest fumble-return TD in NFL playoff history and Joe Burrow looks ahead to the Bengals' Divisional Round matchup against the Bills.

The NFL saw a significant increase in attendance during the 2022 regular season, not only beating the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons but topping even pre-pandemic levels.

The average NFL crowd was 69,442 per game in 2022 , the highest mark since 2016, according to Sports Business Journal.

Total attendance of 18.8 million was the highest ever, although that’s in part because 17-game seasons mean there are also more games than ever. The per-game average is a better measurement of the NFL’s success at the box office.

And the average shows that it was quite a successful year for the league’s ticket sales, particularly for teams that improved on the field: The Lions led all teams with a whopping 23.1 percent attendance increase, and the Jaguars were next at 10.8 percent.

The Bears had the worst attendance decline among teams that didn’t give up a home game to play internationally, with a 1.7 percent dip from 2021 to 2022.

Overall, 96.7 percent of NFL tickets were sold, up from the pre-pandemic level of 94.6 percent in 2019.