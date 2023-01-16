NFL regular-season attendance hit six-year high in 2022

The NFL saw a significant increase in attendance during the 2022 regular season, not only beating the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons but topping even pre-pandemic levels.

The average NFL crowd was 69,442 per game in 2022 , the highest mark since 2016, according to Sports Business Journal.

Total attendance of 18.8 million was the highest ever, although that’s in part because 17-game seasons mean there are also more games than ever. The per-game average is a better measurement of the NFL’s success at the box office.

And the average shows that it was quite a successful year for the league’s ticket sales, particularly for teams that improved on the field: The Lions led all teams with a whopping 23.1 percent attendance increase, and the Jaguars were next at 10.8 percent.

The Bears had the worst attendance decline among teams that didn’t give up a home game to play internationally, with a 1.7 percent dip from 2021 to 2022.

Overall, 96.7 percent of NFL tickets were sold, up from the pre-pandemic level of 94.6 percent in 2019.