NFL removes Jabrill Peppers from commissioner exempt list

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:15 PM

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has missed the last seven games while on the commissioner exempt list, but he’s now eligible to return to action.

The NFL removed Peppers from the list on Monday, which means he is now able to take part in all team activities and could play in this week’s game against the Colts.

Peppers went on the list after being arrested and charged with assault, strangulation and drug possession in October. A trial is scheduled to begin in January and it’s not clear what led to the change in Peppers’s status while the legal process plays out.

The league’s announcement also says its own investigation into the allegations against Peppers is ongoing and that the change in Peppers’s status does not have anything to do with where that stands.

At the time of Peppers’s arrest, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that “if what was reported is true, he’s gone” in reference to the safety’s future with the team. There’s been no comment from the club since the NFL announced the change to Peppers’s status.