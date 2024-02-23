NFL reveals franchise tag, transition tag tenders for 2024

With the release of the 2024 salary cap — which has gone up to $255.4 million — the NFL has also let teams know the numbers for the franchise and transition tags this offseason.

The window to use the franchise tag opened earlier this week and teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 5 to tag a player.

The franchise tag tenders are: quarterback ($38.301 million), running back ($11.951 million), receiver ($21.816 million), tight end ($12.693 million), offensive lineman ($20.985 million), defensive end ($21.324 million), defensive tackle ($22.102 million), linebacker ($24.007 million), cornerback ($19.802 million), safety ($17.123 million), and kicker/punter ($5.984 million).

The transition tag tenders are: quarterback ($34.367 million), running back ($9.765 million), receiver ($19.766 million), tight end ($10.878 million), offensive lineman ($19.040), defensive end ($19.076 million), defensive tackle ($18.491 million), linebacker ($19.971 million), cornerback ($17.215 million), safety ($13.815 million), and kicker/punter ($5.433 million).