nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL says improved helmets contributed to significant reduction in concussions

  
Published April 11, 2025 01:22 PM

The NFL says players suffered the fewest concussions in 2024 since the league began systematically tracking concussion data, and better helmets are a major contributor.

The league approved 12 new helmet models and found through both laboratory testing and players’ on-field results that those were among the safest helmets football players have ever had available to them. The helmet models that performed worse in laboratory testing also resulted in a concussion rate 30 percent higher. Players are being advised not to wear those helmets going forward.

NFL Executive V.P. Jeff Miller, who oversees health and safety in the league office, touted the continuing improvement of helmet design as a significant success.

“It is another major step forward for player safety that the laboratory testing of the best helmets equated with lower injury rates on-field. The top-ranked helmets are performing as predicted – there is a significant decrease in concussion rates for the players wearing them,” Miller said in a statement. “Our goal is to encourage all players to move into better-performing helmets for the 2025 season.”

Miller also said the NFL’s new kickoff rules led to a reduction in concussions on kickoffs that also contributed to the 2024 season seeing an overall reduction in concussions.