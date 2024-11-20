 Skip navigation
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file

Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file

NFL says it’s “not worried” about Neflix’s ability to deliver on Christmas

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:53 PM

Netflix’s livestream technology sputtered on Friday night, during the latest chapter of Jake Paul’s real-life boxing fantasy camp. Is the NFL worried about Netflix’s ability to handle a massive concurrent audience, given the looming Christmas Day doubleheader?

No, we’re not worried,” NFL executive Brian Rolapp said at SBJ’s Media Innovators conference in New York, via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Rolapp said the league believes Netflix has diagnosed the problem and will fix it.

“We’ve worked a ton with Netflix getting ready for this,” Rolapp said. “I think there’s a reason they did the fight when they did the fight.”

They were supposed to do the fight in July, which would have given Netflix even more time to fix the issues. But an injury to Mike Tyson delayed the event until last week.

As it stands, Netflix has 35 days. Five weeks until either Santa arrives with a pair of significant NFL presents — or the Grinch gets involved.