Vikings take guard Donovan Jackson at No. 24

The Vikings need toughness along the offensive line. They’re trying to get it.

With the 24th pick in the draft, Minnesota has taken Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson.

The move gives the Vikings a fully revamped interior line, with Ryan Kelly at center and Will Fries and Jackson at guard. Both Kelly and Fries were signed as free agents from the Colts.

The Vikings have Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill at tackle.

The pass blocking is fine. Th run blocking needs to improve. And they need more of an edge. An attitude. A dirtbag mindset, but within the rules.