 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
nbc_pft_barronreaction_250424.jpg
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
nbc_pft_egbukreaction_250424.jpg
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
nbc_pft_barronreaction_250424.jpg
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
nbc_pft_egbukreaction_250424.jpg
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings take guard Donovan Jackson at No. 24

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:56 PM

The Vikings need toughness along the offensive line. They’re trying to get it.

With the 24th pick in the draft, Minnesota has taken Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson.

The move gives the Vikings a fully revamped interior line, with Ryan Kelly at center and Will Fries and Jackson at guard. Both Kelly and Fries were signed as free agents from the Colts.

The Vikings have Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill at tackle.

The pass blocking is fine. Th run blocking needs to improve. And they need more of an edge. An attitude. A dirtbag mindset, but within the rules.