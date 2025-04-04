 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL schedule-maker Howard Katz will retire after 2025 slate is set

  
Published April 4, 2025 12:27 PM

The NFL’s long-time scheduling guru has scheduled his retirement.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, NFL senior V.P. of broadcasting and media operations Howard Katz will retire after the 2025 schedule is set in May.

Katz, 75, is a former TV executive who has spent more than 20 years with the NFL. During Monday’s session at the annual league meetings, Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Katz for his efforts on behalf of the league.

“I was flabbergasted,” Katz told Fischer. “I did not expect that, and the reaction was very emotional. To be surrounded by a group of owners -- and I’m often getting yelled at by them because they don’t like things in their schedule -- they gave me a standing ovation. It blew me away.”

Katz, who won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2022, said the league’s ability to make and implement a schedule during the first year of the pandemic stands out above everything he did on the job.

“Getting every game played in the COVID season is probably the most remarkable accomplishment I’ve been part of,” Katz told Fischer. “We played every day of the week, in that season. Literally every single day of the week. The fact we got every game played is just an incredible testament to Roger Goodell, and all the football operations team, and the scheduling people. Everyone who played a part in that should be really proud.”

In recent years, NFL V.P. of broadcast planning & scheduling Mike North has become the primary voice of the league after the release of the schedule. While the story regarding Katz’s retirement doesn’t point to a successor, the objective indications point to North.