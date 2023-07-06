NFL Supplemental Draft officially set for July 11, with two players eligible

Two players will be available when the 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft takes place on Tuesday, July 11.

Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright have officially been granted eligibility and will be the only two players that teams can consider, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Wideman is 6-foot-5, 190 pounds was a two-sport star in football and basketball in high school and chose to pursue football, picking Tennessee among the many schools offering him scholarships. But after a disappointing career at Tennessee, he transferred to Jackson State. Wideman played very well in his first season at Jackson State, tying for the SWAC lead in touchdown catches with 12 in 2021, but he played only sparingly in 2022, catching just three passes.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Wright caught 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021 but missed the entire 2022 season after he was ruled academically ineligible.

If a team uses a supplemental draft pick on Wideman or Wright, that team gives up its corresponding pick in the regular 2024 draft. So if a team were to pick a player with a sixth-round supplemental pick, that team would lose its sixth-round pick in 2024.

This will be the NFL’s first supplemental draft since 2019. That year, the Cardinals used a fifth-round pick on safety Jalen Thompson, who has developed into a solid starter for them.