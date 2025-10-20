NFL suspends Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw one game for unsportsmanlike conduct

Another Monday, another player suspension arising from post-game misconduct.

The NFL has suspended Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw one game without pay for comments directed at referee Brad Allen after the conclusion of Sunday’s 33-32 win over the Giants.

“The NFL issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(b), which prohibits ‘the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League,’” the league said in a press release. “After the conclusion of the Giants-Broncos game, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.”

Here’s the video of Greenlaw’s interaction with Allen, in the aftermath of the game-winning field goal.

It also appears that linebacker Justin Strand also said something to Allen, while apparently slapping him somewhat forcefully in the back.

Greenlaw has the right to an expedited appeal. The Broncos face the Cowboys on Sunday in Denver.