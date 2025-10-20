 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL suspends Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw one game for unsportsmanlike conduct

  
Published October 20, 2025 06:18 PM

Another Monday, another player suspension arising from post-game misconduct.

The NFL has suspended Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw one game without pay for comments directed at referee Brad Allen after the conclusion of Sunday’s 33-32 win over the Giants.

“The NFL issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(b), which prohibits ‘the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League,’” the league said in a press release. “After the conclusion of the Giants-Broncos game, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.”

Here’s the video of Greenlaw’s interaction with Allen, in the aftermath of the game-winning field goal.

It also appears that linebacker Justin Strand also said something to Allen, while apparently slapping him somewhat forcefully in the back.

Greenlaw has the right to an expedited appeal. The Broncos face the Cowboys on Sunday in Denver.