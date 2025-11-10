NFL suspends Commanders’ Daron Payne for punching Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne will pay a price for punching Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday.

The NFL announced today that Payne will be suspended without pay for one game.

“During the second quarter, Payne was disqualified for striking Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,’ including ‘throwing a punch, or a forearm,’ and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits ‘striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s),’” the NFL said in its announcement of Payne’s suspension.

Payne has a right to appeal the suspension. If he loses the appeal, he won’t travel with the Commanders to Madrid or play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, and will be able to re-join the team on Monday, November 17.

It’s a particularly costly punishment for Payne because he makes a very large salary: His base salary this season is $19.56 million, which means one game check is $1.087 million. That’s how much money Payne will lose for punching St. Brown.