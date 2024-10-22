NFL suspends Commanders’ Kevon Seymour six games for PED violation

The NFL has suspended Commanders cornerback Kevon Seymour six games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

Seymour will not be able to practice or play for the next six games. He will be eligible for reinstatement on December 2 following the Commanders’ Week 13 game against the Titans.

The NFL does not disclose the nature of players’ PED violations or specific substances players test positive for.

The 30-year-old Seymour is in his first year with the Commanders. He was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Bills ans has also spent time with the Panthers, Eagles and Ravens. Seymour is a practice squad player who has been active for two games this season.