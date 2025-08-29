 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

NFL suspends free agent DT Isaiah Buggs for first 10 weeks

  
Published August 29, 2025 05:55 PM

The NFL suspended free agent DT Isaiah Buggs for the first 10 weeks of the season, according to Friday’s personnel notice.

Buggs has been seeking to return to the NFL since April when he had the remaining cruelty to dogs charge against him dismissed. He had domestic violence and burglary charges reduced in March, according to his attorney Greg Gambril, as part of a plea agreement whereby Buggs pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Buggs, 29, has not played a regular-season NFL game since 2023 when he was with the Lions. The Chiefs cut Buggs June 24, 2024, after his second offseason arrest in Alabama.

He has 89 tackles, two sacks and 12 quarterback hits in his five NFL seasons.

Buggs did spend time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL this spring, making four tackles and two sacks.