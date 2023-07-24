 Skip navigation
2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin
nbc_bfa_austinrivers_230724_1920x1080_2248412739788.jpg
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL suspends free agent Isaiah Wilson three games

  
Published July 24, 2023 06:34 PM

The NFL has suspended free agent offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson for the first three games of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. It is unknown what Wilson did to receive a suspension.

It is unlikely Wilson ever gets another chance in the NFL anyway.

He has not been on a roster since he was on the Giants’ practice squad in 2021 and has multiple off-field issues.

The Titans made Wilson a first-round pick in 2020, but he played a total of four snaps in his one season with the team. He was suspended for violating team rules and was arrested for driving under the influence.

In 2021, Tennessee traded him to the Dolphins. He lasted only days after showing up late to take his physical, showing up late to a meeting with the team and not showing up at all for two different workouts he said he would do at the team facility.

He has not gotten another opportunity since the Giants cut him in January 2022.