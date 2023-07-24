NFL suspends free agent Isaiah Wilson three games

The NFL has suspended free agent offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson for the first three games of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. It is unknown what Wilson did to receive a suspension.

It is unlikely Wilson ever gets another chance in the NFL anyway.

He has not been on a roster since he was on the Giants’ practice squad in 2021 and has multiple off-field issues.

The Titans made Wilson a first-round pick in 2020, but he played a total of four snaps in his one season with the team. He was suspended for violating team rules and was arrested for driving under the influence.

In 2021, Tennessee traded him to the Dolphins. He lasted only days after showing up late to take his physical, showing up late to a meeting with the team and not showing up at all for two different workouts he said he would do at the team facility.

He has not gotten another opportunity since the Giants cut him in January 2022.