NFL suspends free agent S Tashaun Gipson for six games

The NFL has suspended free agent safety Tashaun Gipson for the first six games of the 2024 season, according to the daily transactions report.

Gipson, 33, spent the past two seasons with the 49ers and started 34 of a possible 35 regular-season games and all six postseason games.

He recorded one sack, one interception and three passes defensed in 16 games in 2023.

Gipson has played for five teams in his 12 seasons, totaling 684 tackles, 33 interceptions and 68 pass breakups.

His only Pro Bowl came in 2014 with the Browns.