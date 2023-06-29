NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor at least one season for gambling

Three NFL players have received indefinite suspensions for violating the league’s gambling rules.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are all suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022. All three players will miss at least the entire 2023 season and then be eligible to apply for reinstatement after that.

The NFL has also confirmed that Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans is suspended for the first six regular season games of 2023 for betting on non-NFL sports at the team facility. He is not suspended for training camp or the preseason.

The explosion in legalized sports gambling has also led to a significant increase in NFL players violating the league’s gambling policies. Many players who broke the rules have said that they didn’t know they were doing anything wrong, pointing to the strong need for the NFL, the players’ union and the teams to make sure that every player knows exactly what is and is not permitted.

Given how many players have been suspended this offseason, that message should be loud and clear to all NFL players: If you bet on the NFL, or bet on any sport while you’re at work, you’re going to get suspended.