NFL suspends Jameson Williams and others for violating gambling policy

  
Published April 21, 2023 07:36 AM
nbc_pft_lionsdraft_230421
April 21, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain how Detroit can use the draft to strengthen other positions, since Jared Goff proved himself last season, and explore how far the Lions could go next season.

When it comes to its gambling policy, the NFL doesn’t mess around.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the league has suspended multiple players for violating the rules regarding gambling, including most notably Lions receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams is suspended for six games. Lions receiver Stanley Berryhill also received a six-game suspension.

Three other players have been suspended for at least one year, including Lions safety C.J. Moore and receiver Quintez Cephus, as well as Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

The reasons violations aren’t clear at this point. Previously, the NFL has imposed one-year suspensions for those who placed bets in violation of league policy.