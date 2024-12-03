NFL suspends Julius Wood for six games

The NFL has suspended Titans safety Julius Wood for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced.

That will keep him out the balance of the 2024 season and for the first game in 2025.

The Titans claimed Wood off waivers from the Cowboys after final cutdowns in August. He has played only five defensive snaps and 115 on special teams.

He has two tackles in nine games.

The Titans have only 51 players on their roster currently, though cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is expected to be activated from injured reserve.

Tennessee has Amani Hooker, Daryl Worley and Mike Brown as the only safeties on the 53-player roster.