NFL suspends Texans DL Mario Edwards Jr. for four games

The NFL announced that it has suspended Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Edwards is eligible for reinstatement after the Texans’ Week 10 game against the Lions.

Edwards, 30, has started every game this season while defensive lineman Denico Autry was serving a six-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. Autry was reinstated Monday.

Edwards has totaled 18 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits this season.

In 2021, the NFL suspended Edwards for two games for violation of the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy.

The timing of Autry’s return is good for the Texans. He made 11.5 sacks for the Titans last season, leaving for Houston’s two-year, $20 million offer in the offseason.

The Texans also signed cornerback Gregory Junior to the practice squad and released tight end Chris Myarick from the practice squad.