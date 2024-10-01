NFL suspends Von Miller four games for violation of Personal Conduct Policy

Bills linebacker Von Miller is off to a strong start in 2024, with three sacks in four games. He’ll now miss the next four.

The NFL announced that Miller has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

“Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks,” the league said.

He’ll also miss games against the Texans, Jets, and Titans.

The league didn’t specify the reason for the suspension. However, Miller was accused of felony assault in 2023. Miller called the allegations false at the time, and the alleged victim eventually recanted.

If the alleged victim did not cooperate with the NFL’s investigation, the league would have been required to rely on police reports and related evidence harvested before the alleged victim said no assault had occurred.

However it happened, the decision is final. Miller will be suspended for the next four games.