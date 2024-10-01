 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL suspends Von Miller four games for violation of Personal Conduct Policy

  
Published October 1, 2024 04:46 PM

Bills linebacker Von Miller is off to a strong start in 2024, with three sacks in four games. He’ll now miss the next four.

The NFL announced that Miller has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

“Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks,” the league said.

He’ll also miss games against the Texans, Jets, and Titans.

The league didn’t specify the reason for the suspension. However, Miller was accused of felony assault in 2023. Miller called the allegations false at the time, and the alleged victim eventually recanted.

If the alleged victim did not cooperate with the NFL’s investigation, the league would have been required to rely on police reports and related evidence harvested before the alleged victim said no assault had occurred.

However it happened, the decision is final. Miller will be suspended for the next four games.