Von Miller: Assault allegations 100 percent false

Bills linebacker Von Miller spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself in on an arrest warrant in Texas last month.

Miller was wanted for a felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person after an incident with his pregnant girlfriend, but she later recanted the allegation against Miller and Miller said Thursday that “everything that is out is completely wrong” about what happened. He said that he and his girlfriend have had issues like other couples, but that he has never been violent and that the only thing about the story that is true is that he and his girlfriend are expecting their third child together.

“Whenever you see that stuff pop up in articles and stuff, it’s shocking, of course, especially when my name is attached to it,” Miller said. “It is 100 percent false, it’s overblown. . . . I know who I am, I know my character, I know the type of person I am, I know me and my girlfriend’s relationship.”

Miller said that he hopes “everything will be cleared up” as time goes on and said he believes he has “the right people on the job” to make sure that’s the case.