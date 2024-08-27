NFL told teams about rejected third QB rule on July 11, but many missed it

The news emerged yesterday that the NFL Players Association rejected the rule that would have allowed the game-day emergency quarterback to come from the practice squad, However, the NFLPA’s position on the matter wasn’t communicated only recently to the league.

It happened weeks ago.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL initially told teams about the development in a memo dated July 11. At the time, however, most executives were on vacation. Also, the title of the memo was generic (2024 Player Personnel-Related Rule Changes). If the subject line had been, for example, “NFLPA Rejects New Emergency Quarterback Rule,” it might have been noticed and publicized at the time.

Per the source, the league office “sends so many memos and this one kind of got lost in the shuffle.”

The issue likely became news on Monday because, on Friday, the league sent a new memo entitled “Emergency Third Quarterback Procedures,” which mentions the NFLPA not approving the change to the rule that requires the emergency quarterback to be a member of the 53-man roster.

The union opposed the rule, we’re told, because it didn’t want teams to be able to stash players who should be on the active roster on the practice squad.

Regardless, NFL roster construction is the ultimate zero-sum game. Fifty-three players will get spots on the active roster. Up to 16 will be on the practice squad. Up to two each week will be called up to receive a minimum-salary game check. It shouldn’t matter to the union whether those checks go to quarterbacks or non-quarterbacks.

Last year, not many teams took advantage of the emergency quarterback rule, because they didn’t want to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. This year, more teams likely were poised to bring up the emergency third quarterback from the practice squad for game day.

Regardless, it’s not happening. Teams that want to have an emergency third quarterback will need to keep three on the 53-man roster.

Based on last year’s rash of injuries at the quarterback position, why wouldn’t more teams keep three on the roster? It’s the most important position on the team. And it becomes even more important when the starter is injured and the team has to scramble for a new backup.