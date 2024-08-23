 Skip navigation
NFL: Training reminds players not to bet in states where gambling isn’t legal

  
Published August 22, 2024 09:52 PM

Earlier today, we pointed out the NFL’s six main reminders for players regarding the gambling policy should have a seventh: Don’t bet where sports betting is still not legal.

The NFL reached out in response to the post and pointed out that the player training sessions do indeed mention the issue of illegal gambling. The league sent a slide from the presentation. However, the message is relegated to a box at the bottom of a three-part checklist regarding legal gambling activities.

It says: “Gambling must be legal where you are betting. Sports betting remains illegal in 11 states, including Club home states: CA, GA, MN, MO, TX. Also illegal in AL, AK, ID, OK, SC and UT.”

That’s fine. Our point is it needs to be more than a footnote on a slide. It should be a key part of the messaging.

And, as mentioned earlier, it should be broadened into an admonition against ever using a bookie, in a state where gambling is legal or illegal. Because bookies operate on credit. And gambling credit leads to gambling debt. And gambling debt leads to trouble.