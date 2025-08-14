NFL will continue to put social justice message in end zones

Whether the league will admit it or not, it’s currently engaged in a high-wire regarding diversity initiatives, with a desire to do the objectively right thing on one hand and an urgency to placate certain political forces on the other.

As it relates to the messages that have been painted on the back lines of end zones since 2020, those will continue.

Via the Associated Press, all 32 teams will have one of four messages at the back of one end zone: End Racism, Stop Hate, Choose Love, or Inspire Change. At the back of the other other end one will be the message, “It Takes All of Us.”

Here’s the reality. Some messages will invite less scrutiny from anti-DEI types than others. Choose Love, Inspire Change? Fine. End Racism, Stop Hate? Tread lightly.

That said, “End Racism” will be the message for each of the four international games. And the Eagles will rotate through all four messages.

Kudos for the NFL to not suspending or postponing or pausing the end-zone messages. Especially if the gesture at some point triggers a social-media attack and/or a suggestion that the effort to acquire 10 percent of ESPN could be scrapped unless the messages are erased.