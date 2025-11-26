NFL will embrace 250 years of the USA

The Shield will be shrinking in 2026.

The NFL has announced that it will use a special football to commemorate the 250th year of the American experiment.

Starting in Week 18, the first games to be played in 2026, a ball with a smaller NFL shield next to an “America 250" message will be used for all games.

Per a press release from the NFL, playing fields will have “America 250" markings, branded coins will be used at midfield, and (surprise, surprise) team shops will sell club-specific America 250 apparel.

Via Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.com, the league is “coordinating” with the White House, which introduces another important subtext for the NFL in 2026. The merger with ESPN, which will have the NFL acquiring 10 percent of ESPN, hinges on approval from the current administration.

Not that the NFL would be inclined to reject a request to join in the national celebration. But playing nice with those who control the approval process can’t hurt.