NFLPA calls for NFL to change media access policy

The NFLPA wants to change the NFL’s media access policy.

“Over the past three years, the NFLPA has tried to work with the NFL and Pro Football Writers of America to move media interviews out of locker rooms,” the NFLPA’s executive committee said in a statement. “However, there has been little willingness to collaborate on a new solution. Players feel that locker room interviews invade their privacy and are uncomfortable. This isn’t about limiting media access but about respecting players’ privacy and dignity.

“The NFL’s current media policy is outdated. We, the NFLPA executive committee, urge the NFL to make immediate changes to foster a more respectful and safer workplace for all players. In the meantime, we encourage each player to ask for interviews outside the locker room during the week.”

The media policy always has allowed players to request interviews be conducted outside the locker room.

The PFWA released a statement in response: “The PFWA appreciates the NFLPA membership following the NFL media policy that has been in place for decades. NFL players asking to speak outside the locker room has always been part of the media access policy. We are in continuing discussions with NFLPA executives regarding the media access policy. The goal is to make everyone comfortable in locker room settings and to have players and clubs follow the media policy.”