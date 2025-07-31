NFLPA has no vote scheduled for interim executive director

Two weeks ago today, NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell resigned. He has yet to be replaced. It’s unclear when he will be.

Per the NFLPA, no vote has been scheduled for an interim executive director.

It’s smart to not rush things. At some point, however, someone needs to be officially given the reins.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., appearing on John Ourand’s podcast, identified two candidates for the job: NFLPA chief player officer Don Davis and former NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth.

There hopefully are more candidates. Ideally, the union will broaden the lens beyond people who currently work for the union or those with connections to it. The situation calls for a big swing. For creative thinking. For a strategic effort both to stabilize the NFLPA and to prepare to stare down the NFL in the next round of CBA talks.

Yes, the current deal doesn’t expire until early 2031. But the ability to agree to an 18th game before the current deal ends creates a real opportunity for the players to get more in return.

Remember, the next two seasons are locked at 17 games. The 2027 season, which culminates in Atlanta, has yet to attach a date to the Super Bowl. It could still be the first season with 18 games.

Before that can happen, the NFL and NFLPA need to make a deal. Before that can happen, the NFLPA needs to hire a new executive director.