NFLPA names Demario Davis their Community MVP for Week 8

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named their Community MVP for Week Eight of the 2024 season.

Davis is being honored for his work with Covenant House in New Orleans. Davis and his wife, Tamela, helped defliver and assemble 100 new beds for Covenant House’s shelter in New Orleans. The organization helps youth overcome homelessness and human trafficking.

“It’s not just about creating change today, but inspiring a ripple effect of compassion that will open doors and ignite possibilities for generations to come,” Davis said in a statement. “This work isn’t just a mission; it’s a calling to leave the world better than we found it.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Davis’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly honorees as candidates for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.