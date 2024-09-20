 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA names Jordan Hicks Community MVP for Week 3

  
Published September 20, 2024 11:14 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks has been named their Community MVP for Week Three of the 2024 season.

Hicks is being recognized after his foundation hosted its second annual “True Strength Night” at Hicks’s alma mater Lakota West High School. The event celebrated students with cognitive and physical at one of the school’s football games and the sturdents joined players for pregame introductions and warmups. They also took part in halftime festivities while raising money for the school’s special education department.

“Being named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP is a great honor,” Hicks said in a statement. “I believe the most impactful thing any of us can do in this life is to love on those who are struggling or often overlooked.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hicks’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Hicks will also join the other weekly MVPs as candidates to be named the Alan Page Award winner at the end of the year.