NFLPA names Jordan Hicks Community MVP for Week 3

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks has been named their Community MVP for Week Three of the 2024 season.

Hicks is being recognized after his foundation hosted its second annual “True Strength Night” at Hicks’s alma mater Lakota West High School. The event celebrated students with cognitive and physical at one of the school’s football games and the sturdents joined players for pregame introductions and warmups. They also took part in halftime festivities while raising money for the school’s special education department.

“Being named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP is a great honor,” Hicks said in a statement. “I believe the most impactful thing any of us can do in this life is to love on those who are struggling or often overlooked.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hicks’s foundation or the charity of his choice. Hicks will also join the other weekly MVPs as candidates to be named the Alan Page Award winner at the end of the year.