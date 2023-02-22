 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA records confirm Daniel Jones agent change

  
Published February 22, 2023 04:28 AM
nbc_pftpm_danieljonesagent_230220
February 20, 2023 02:36 PM
In the wake of Daniel Jones switching agents, Mike Florio unpacks the possible contract scenarios for the New York QB and hypothesizes what the Giants might be willing to pay him.

It’s official. Daniel Jones has new agents.

The NFL Players Association database of players and the agents who represent them shows, after several days of not listing Jones at all (which meant he had no agent), that he is represented by three agents from Athletes First.

The agents listed in connection with Jones are Brian Murphy, the CEO of Athletes First, along with Andrew Kessler and Camron Hahn.

Jones is due to become a free agent in March. If the two sides can’t work out a new deal, the Giants undoubtedly will apply the franchise tag by March 7.

We’ve heard Jones is looking for upwards of $45 million per year . Given the market and the ever-increasing salary cap, it’s not crazy. But with the Giants able to tag him at $32.416 million for one year, it could be hard to get them to go much higher than $35 million annually on a multi-year deal.