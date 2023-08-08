NFLPA scraps its postseason bowl game

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is no more.

In one of the first tangible developments from the new union regime under executive director Lloyd Howell, the NFL Players Association has announced that the plug has been pulled on the annual college all-star game.

“After much deliberation, we have decided to bring our game to a close and take the Collegiate Bowl experience in another direction that better aligns with our goals,” the union announced on Monday.

The NFLPA had conducted the game for 12 straight years.

The statement provided no specific basis for the decision to shutter the game. Regardless, it appears that new union management has decided to take things in a new direction.

The NFLPA has fallen quiet, for the most part, since Howell was elected last month. The union has not been responding to inquiries, on nearly every topic. It seems to be part of a general media standoffishness that definitely does not align with the NFLPA’s goals. Whether the union realizes it or not.