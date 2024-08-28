 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240828.jpg
AFC North superlatives for 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240828.jpg
AFC North superlatives for 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA sues DraftKings for roughly $65 million

  
Published August 28, 2024 10:14 AM

The NFL Players Association recently lost a multimillion-dollar arbitration claim over a trading-card deal gone bad. Now, the NFLPA is doing the suing.

The lawsuit, via ESPN.com, argues that DraftKings intends to terminate a deal that gave it the ability to use player names, images, and likenesses for a non-fungible token business that has gone belly up.

The case appears to seek roughly $65 million in damages. Although the specific number in controversy has been redacted from the final page of the civil complaint, the lawsuit separately points out that five DraftKings executives have earned $261.1 million since 2021, characterizing that number as being approximately four times the amount the company owes to the NFLPA. (Divided by four, $261.1 million becomes $65.275 million.)

The union accuses DraftKings of devising phony reasons for getting out of a deal that went bad after the NFT fad — which always seemed to be more than a little fugazi — fell apart.

Several years ago, someone explained to me that an NFT is the digital version of having an original painting. Anyone can have a print; only one person possesses the original.

The difference, of course, is that every digital copy of an image or video looks identical to the original. An original painting is the tangible canvas on which the art was created, by hand.

Rarely are my business instincts accurate. I knew from the get-go that NFT was a load of BFS. DraftKings apparently didn’t, and now there’s a bill to be paid that, per the NFLPA, DraftKings is trying to avoid.