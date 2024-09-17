 Skip navigation
NFL’s 2024 rookie quarterback class still doesn’t have a touchdown pass

  
Published September 17, 2024 03:34 PM

The NFL had a historic draft for quarterbacks this year, with six of them taken in the top 12 picks. Through two weeks of the season, those rookie quarterbacks haven’t done much.

None of the NFL’s rookie quarterbacks has thrown a touchdown pass yet.

Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix have all started two games but failed to throw for a touchdown. New England’s Drake Maye and Atlanta’s Michael Penix are backups who haven’t played yet. Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy is out for the season with a knee injury.

Daniels has the best numbers of the three starters, with a 75.5 percent completion rate, 410 yards and no interceptions. Nix has a 59.7 percent completion rate, 384 yards and four interceptions. Williams has a 56.1 percent completion rate, 267 yards and two interceptions.

Two games is far too little to draw any conclusions about the rookies’ long-term prospects. But it would be nice to see one of them throw a touchdown pass soon.