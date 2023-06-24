 Skip navigation
NFL’s gambling policy regarding stadium employees is broad, but not as broad as some fear

Published June 24, 2023 01:10 PM

As everyone learns more and more about the NFL’s gambling policy, some folks have become very concerned about the possibility that they’ll find themselves under scrutiny from the league for legally betting on sports.

Here’s the key language from the policy: “Unless otherwise limited, this Policy applies to all full-time and part-time personnel including League office employees, club employees, players, owners, coaches, athletic trainers, game officials, security personnel, game-day stadium personnel and other staff, consultants, and temporary contract workers.”

That’s broad. Very broad. Broad enough that some wonder whether “game-day stadium personnel and other staff” applies (as the language suggests) to everyone working in the stadium on game day, from the folks taking tickets to the folks hustling beer to the folks shoveling snow to the folks selling buttscratchers .

It doesn’t. Per the NFL, “It extends to game-day staff who have access to the playing field or the coaches and players, including chain crews, ball crews, locker room attendants, and medical providers.”

That’s it. The gambling policy applies to no other stadium personnel, even though the terms of the policy would seem apply to stadium personnel.

It’s still broad. And for non-players, there can be no gambling on sports at any time.