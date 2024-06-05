 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
nbc_pft_jordanlove_240605.jpg
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
nbc_pft_parsonszimmer_240605.jpg
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
nbc_pft_jordanlove_240605.jpg
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
nbc_pft_parsonszimmer_240605.jpg
Parsons is ‘in for an awakening’ with Zimmer

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL’s high-stakes Sunday Ticket trial starts today

  
Published June 5, 2024 09:29 AM

The NFL is going to court. And it’s not of the secret nor rigged nor kangaroo variety.

Jury selection begins today in L.A. in the massive antitrust lawsuit regarding the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package.

The entire Sunday Ticket package, from its inception in 1994, has presented plenty of obvious potential antitrust issues. The current case claims, via Reuters.com, that the NFL “used agreements with broadcast partners to keep a stranglehold over distribution, allowing DirecTV to charge artificially higher prices as the sole Sunday Ticket distributor for out-of-market games.”

The plaintiffs in the nationwide class action are “millions of home viewers and commercial subscribers like bars and restaurants.” At issue, given the availability of treble damages in antitrust cases, is as much as $7 billion.

The NFL denies wrongdoing. It characterizes the potential damages as “speculative.”

Here’s what’s not speculative. A jury will be picked. The trial will start. High-profile figures like Commissioner Roger Goodell and/or Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could end up on the witness stand, being forced to submit to an authority other than their own.

Beyond the verdict, if any, against the league, the testimony and other evidence could expose much more about the way the NFL does business than the NFL would want. Of course, the NFL wants nothing to be exposed about the way it does business, which is why it steers as many legal claims as it can to its in-house justice system, where plaintiffs are systematically denied justice and transparency is nonexistent.

In the Sunday Ticket litigation, the plaintiffs will get a real shot at justice — and the rest of us might end up getting a good look behind The Shield.